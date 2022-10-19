A hot isostatic press (HIP) from Quintus Technologies with a work zone of more than 11 feet (3.5 meters) high will significantly extend the on-site size parameters of the powder-metallurgy near-net-shape (PM-NNS) components that MTC Powder Solutions produces for customers in the oil and gas, chemical, nuclear and power-generation industries. The HIP installation is part of a multi-phased plan to expand PM-NNS capabilities that began when Metal Technology Company acquired Sweden’s Sandvik Powder Solutions in 2020. After the acquisition, MTC Powder Solutions invested in a new facility specifically designed to improve efficiency and boost capacity to support future growth in the PM-NNS field. The facility will include the Quintus HIP, which has a hot zone measuring 63 inches (1600 mm) in diameter and 137.8 inches (3,500 mm) in height – sufficient to accommodate the core components for several mission-critical applications.

Operating at a pressure of 150 MPa (21,750 psi) and temperatures up to 2282°F (1250°C), the press produces complex components with improved fatigue strength and extended service life. Quintus’ proprietary Uniform Rapid Cooling (URC®) technology enables increased productivity with optimal temperature control.

“Choosing Quintus, a Swedish manufacturer, means that the equipment will be manufactured close to our factory, drastically reducing the environmental impact of transporting the heavy equipment a long distance,” said Dr. Magnus Nyström, MTC Powder Solutions managing director.