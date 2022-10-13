Air Products plans to invest approximately $500 million to build, own and operate a 35-metric-ton/day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen at a greenfield site in Massena, N.Y. Commercial operation of this facility is targeted to begin in 2026-2027. Air Products has determined that the market demand warrants the investment in the project, which is expected to create 90 jobs. Further to this proposed facility announcement, Air Products is also investigating the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen fueling station network in the northeast region of the U.S. The company has already announced plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles.

The low-carbon-intensity liquid hydrogen product from the facility is expected to be sold to the mobility market in New York State as well as other potential northeast industrial markets. If all the hydrogen is used for the heavy-duty truck market, future climate benefits over the project’s lifetime would include avoiding more than 6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), which is equivalent to the emissions from over 600 million gallons of diesel used in heavy-duty trucks.

This project supports New York State's goal of becoming a Regional Clean Energy Hydrogen Hub, as announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March 2022.