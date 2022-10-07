Our Next Energy (ONE) will invest $1.6 billion to build its first-ever battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County, Mich. According to a press release from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the facility will be one of the few wholly U.S.-owned manufacturers of both LFP and anode-free cells. The 659,589-square-foot gigafactory, which the company has dubbed ONE Circle, will create 2,112 new jobs. The campus plans to scale to 20 GWh capacity within five years, and will include raw-material refinement, cathode materials production, and cell and battery manufacturing.

ONE is a Novi, Mich.-headquartered energy-storage company founded with a goal to double the distance electric vehicles can travel using safer, more sustainable materials. ONE Circle will be its first cell and EV battery pack gigafactory. The company will use a newly developed cell factory model in this project, with an emphasis on developing a North American raw-material supply chain and a co-located material refinement strategy.