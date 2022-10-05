IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online learning course has been a successful source of high-level learning for those in the industrial heat-processing industry for more than 10 years. Registration is now open for the next course, which begins October 24 and runs for six weeks. The flexible online format and interactive forums are just some of the benefits of this class.

The course is ideal for students who want to learn through a virtual format while at home or in the office, allowing them to go at their own pace. It offers indispensable tools to industrial process-heating operators and users of all types of industrial heating equipment. Throughout the in-depth online course, students learn safe, efficient operation of industrial heating equipment, how to reduce energy consumption and ways to improve the bottom line. The content provides an excellent overview of the essential information used throughout the industry.

The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control, and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material. For a complete listing of the topics covered, visit https://www.ihea.org/event/OnlineFall22.





PeopleImages/iStock / Getty Images Plus via Getty Images





Glen Bradley joins the IHEA team as moderator of the course. Bradley is a professional engineer and has over 30 years of experience in the industry with companies such as Maxon, Coen Burner and Honeywell Thermal Solutions, where he retired in 2019. His knowledge and experience offer invaluable resources that online students can access throughout the course.

Registration for Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating is open through October 21 at https://www.ihea.org/event/OnlineFall22. Cost for IHEA members is $775 or two member vouchers, and cost for non-members is $950. The registration fee includes an electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course. Students who successfully complete the course will receive 18 PDHs. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.









Visit IHEA Video Tip Library

Have you visited IHEA’s video tips library? Two new videos have been added:

Cooling System Tips for Induction Heating

The Importance of Frequency and Field Orientation









The videos are available FREE of charge on IHEA’s website at www.ihea.org/page/videoTips. These short videos are designed to provide important tips and information that are relevant to the industrial thermal-processing industry. IHEA will add new video tips periodically.

Industrial Heating Equipment Association

859-356-1575 | www.ihea.org

All images provided by IHEA except where noted.