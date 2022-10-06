Micron Technology Inc. plans to build what it says will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States. The company intends to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to construct a new megafab in Clay, N.Y., with the first-phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. The project will create nearly 50,000 New York jobs, including approximately 9,000 Micron jobs. Site preparation work will start in 2023, construction will begin in 2024 and production output will ramp in the latter half of the decade.

Micron’s investment in Onondaga County will complement its previously announced high-volume manufacturing fab in Boise, Idaho. The site could eventually include four 600,000-square-foot cleanrooms, for a total of 2.4 million square feet of cleanroom space – the size of approximately 40 U.S. football fields. Micron’s New York megafab is part of its strategy to gradually increase American-made DRAM production to 40% of the company’s global output over the next decade.