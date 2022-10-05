International technology group Andritz received an order from Turkey’s Tatmetal for a galvanizing furnace for a new coating line that will produce hot-rolled and cold-rolled material. The line will provide hot-dip galvanized, coated flat steel for the automotive, construction, energy and mechanical engineering industries. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Andritz’s scope of supply includes a direct-fired furnace (DFF), radiant-tube annealing and soaking sections, and the after-pot cooling and post-treatment sections.

Andritz supplies a broad portfolio of equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for several different industries. The publicly listed company operates over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. Tatmetal produces hot-rolled, pickled, cold-rolled, galvanized and painted flat steel under the Tatçelik brand.