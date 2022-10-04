Commercial Metals Company (CMC) acquired Advanced Steel Recovery (ASR), a supplier of recycled ferrous metals based in Southern California, as part of its strategic expansion in the western United States. ASR’s primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection and brokerage platforms.

“Our Arizona 2 micro-mill remains on track to start up in early calendar 2023, and with the commencement of operations will come the need for a secure, cost-effective supply of ferrous scrap,” said Barbara Smith, CMC chairman of the board, president and CEO. “ASR’s capabilities will help ensure that both of CMC’s mills in Arizona will have continued reliable access to vital raw materials.”

CMC and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric-arc furnace (EAF) mini-mills and two EAF micro-mills.