Nucor Corp. will build a galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to support the company’s strategy to expand its capabilities and grow participation in the automotive market. The $425 million investment will create more than 50 new full-time jobs, and start-up is expected in mid-2025. The galvanizing line will have an annual capacity of approximately 500,000 tons and will be able to produce galvanized steel up to 72 inches wide. Nucor Steel Berkeley also recently announced a five-year, $200 million modernization project that included building an air-separation unit to supply industrial gases for the mill’s steelmaking operations.

“The new Berkeley line will complement our recent galvanizing expansions at our Hickman and Gallatin operations and will be our eighth wholly owned galvanizing line,” said Leon Topalian, chair, president and CEO of Nucor.