Magnetic Specialties Inc. shipped and commissioned two power supplies used in a continuous brazing furnace by a tool manufacturing company. The new power supplies, rated 125 kW and 100 kW, were designed as direct replacements for a pair of existing, obsolete power supplies that continuously failed. The brazing furnace has silicon-carbide heating elements, which increase in resistance as they age. To compensate for this, the output transformers feature a tapped secondary winding. These taps are connected to a rotary tap switch for easy tap changing. As the elements age, the tool manufacturer can select a higher output voltage range via the tap switch. They will use the metering feedback to know when the tap needs to be changed.

According to Magnetic Specialties, the new power supplies reduce furnace downtime and provide tighter regulation of the furnace temperature, which delivers more consistent quality of the brazed parts.