General Motors Co. (GM) will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio, propulsion manufacturing operations to prepare the facility for production of drive units that will be used in future Ultium-based battery electric trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and GMC Hummer EVs. Toledo Propulsion Systems will be GM’s first U.S. powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facility transformed for EV-related production. Once the plant is converted, it will produce GM’s family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels. GM’s EV drive units will cover front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive propulsion combinations.

In related news, GM will invest $491 million at its Marion, Ind., metal stamping operations to prepare the facility to produce a variety of steel- and aluminum-stamped parts for future products, including EVs, built at multiple GM assembly plants. The investment will be used to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades, and to construct an approximately 6,000-square-foot addition. Work on the facility will begin by the end of 2022.