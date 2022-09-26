The SPECTROMAXx optical emission spectrometry (OES) analyzer is designed for fast, accurate and advanced elemental analysis in metal-producing and fabricating plants and iron and nonferrous foundries. It delivers outstanding repeatability, reproducibility and reliability in material control analyses from incoming materials to in-process testing to final quality inspections. Users can obtain ultrafast information on changing process conditions while achieving drastically reduced cost of ownership with lower consumables, and advanced diagnostics and easy maintenance prevent expensive downtime. In addition, the analyzer features SPECTRO’s proprietary iCAL 2.0 calibration logic, which requires only 5 minutes and a single sample per day. Conventional analyzers may need 30 or more minutes for standardization.

www.spectro.com