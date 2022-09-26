L&L Special Furnace Company Inc. shipped a large high-temperature box furnace to a Midwest plant starting production on ceramic matrix parts that will be used in military and aerospace applications. The furnace, which has been commissioned, has an effective work zone of 32 inches wide x 30 inches high x 50 inches deep and is capable of reaching temperatures up to 3100°F (1700°C) under partial atmospheric pressure. There is also a vacuum pump to help remove oxygen prior to beginning the thermal cycle.

The front-loading box furnace is insulated with multilayer, high-temperature insulation. The floor is reinforced and includes a composite hearth capable of supporting load weights up to 500 pounds. The furnace is heated with molybdenum disilicide elements located on the side walls and back. It is controlled by a Eurotherm program control with over-temperature protection and includes a multi-pen chart recorder with 36 inputs to record various temperatures, flow rates and pressures.

The furnace has an afterburner or scrubber to remove any contaminates prior to evacuation from the furnace.