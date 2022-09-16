Registration is open for IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online learning course, which begins October 24 and runs for six weeks.

The course is suited for students who want to learn through a virtual format while at home or in the office, allowing them to go at their own pace. Throughout the online course, students learn safe, efficient operation of industrial heating equipment, how to reduce energy consumption and ways to improve the bottom line.

The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control, and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material.

Glen Bradley joins the IHEA team as moderator of the course. Bradley is a professional engineer and has over 30 years of experience in the industry with companies such as Maxon, Coen Burner and Honeywell Thermal Solutions.

Click here for more information or to register for the course.