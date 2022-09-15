Mexican steel producer TA 2000 S.A. de C.V. (TYASA) signed a contract with Primetals Technologies for a new twin-ladle furnace. The equipment will be installed at TYASA’s Ixtaczoquitlán site in the southeastern part of Mexico. TYASA started producing coils at the Ixtaczoquitlán a few years ago. This resulted in a need for additional capacity at the secondary metallurgy stage in the melt shop. Adding a new twin-ladle furnace will resolve this issue and increase performance. Installation of the 100-ton furnace will be executed with just minor impact on production. The integration of the twin-ladle furnace into the existing dedusting and water-treatment systems will be possible with no more than small modifications. Start-up is scheduled for July 2023.

Primetals Technologies specifically designed the furnace for a future installation of a twin vacuum degasser, which will be operated in direct vicinity on the same rail tracks and with the same cars. Primetals Technologies will also supply full Level 1 and 2 automation systems.