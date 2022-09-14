A metal 3D printer was used to successfully print parts on a U.S. Naval ship. A bronze anchor was printed five times while the vessel was engaged at sea.

Parts were printed on SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D printer with the same results and within just six minutes each time. In addition, Australia-based SPEE3D assisted other companies with their trials, helping print a wide range of applications, including pressure fittings for pipes, protective boxes for naval equipment and manufacturing mechanisms for robotic arms.

SPEE3D’s additive-manufacturing technology was chosen as part of NAVSEA’s REPTX exercise, which was conducted as part of ANTX-Coastal Trident 2022 at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, Calif. The program aims to identify, validate and implement new technologies – including additive manufacturing – to help reduce supply-chain issues, perform maintenance operations more efficiently and limit travel time back to port.

