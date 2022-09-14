According to the University of Pittsburgh, it is the first and only college in the nation to have a Gefertec arc605 metal 3D printer. The machine can produce large, specialized metal parts.

The printer makes use of welding, melting wire made from metals like stainless steel, titanium and aluminum alloys, and depositing it layer by layer. Previous metal 3D printers in the lab using lasers and metal powder could lay down a few hundred grams an hour. This one is an order of magnitude faster.

“Even on the order of tens of parts, this is very advantageous,” said Albert To, William Kepler Whiteford Professor in the Swanson School of Engineering. “And if you want to include some complexity, then you can’t do it any other way than 3D printing.”