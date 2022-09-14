The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released its “Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap,” a comprehensive report identifying four key pathways to reduce industrial emissions in American manufacturing. The roadmap emphasizes the urgency of dramatically cutting carbon emissions and pollution from the industrial sector.

The roadmap outlines a multidimensional plan with four pathways to reduce emissions across critical sectors including iron and steel. The four pathways include: energy efficiency; industrial electrification; low-carbon fuels, feedstocks and energy sources (LCFFES); and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). The DOE also announced a $104 million funding opportunity to advance industrial decarbonization technologies.