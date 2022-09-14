Boeing is investing $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis (AMICSTL). The investment will help fund a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipeline and manufacturing abilities.

The 130,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility will house workforce development programs, research and development, and prototyping and production capacity. Boeing and AMICSTL’s partnership aims to establish St. Louis’ North Central Corridor as an advanced manufacturing innovation and technology hub over the next decade by creating one central site, with an expandable campus, that can support the entire advanced manufacturing process from conception to production.