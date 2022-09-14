Hankook Tire will invest $1.6 billion to expand its Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn. The project will double production capacity of the company’s passenger car and light truck tires, add production of Truck Bus and Radial (TBR) tires and create 400 jobs.

Bridgestone Americas, meanwhile, will invest $550 million to expand and modernize its TBR tire plant located in Morrison, Tenn. The project will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet to support increased capacity.