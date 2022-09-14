United Airlines announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft. First deliveries are expected as early as 2026.

This marks another significant investment from United in flying taxis – or eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) – that have the potential to revolutionize the commuter experience in cities around the world. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies intend to work on future projects, including studies on the development, use and application of Eve’s aircraft.