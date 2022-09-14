In pursuing a shared ambition to reduce carbon emissions from iron and steel production, JSW Steel signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SMS group to explore multiple solutions and research-and-development projects to reduce carbon emissions in its ironmaking and steelmaking operations in India. Germany’s SMS group will support JSW Steel in improving its operational efficiency and environmental performance. The MOU also sets out an agenda for discussions about future areas of cooperation. Through this partnership, both businesses will be able to jointly look for ways of lowering carbon emissions and manufacturing green steel.

“Achieving net zero in the steel industry will require major upgrades and capital investments in steel mills, and the initiative will have to be taken at both an industry and policy level,” said Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Steel.

Burkhard Dahmen, CEO and chairman of the Managing Board of SMS group, said, “Our know-how and experience in metallurgy combined with our digital expertise and plant technology are enabling SMS group and JSW Steel to create a greener metals industry.”