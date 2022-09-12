Zekelman Industries is nearing completion of its facility constructed to produce a range of galvanized tubular products for the electrical, fence, solar tracker and solar foundation markets. Located just west of Chicago in Rochelle, Ill., it includes four in-line galvanizing tube mills with capacity to exceed 300,000 tons annually and an automated hot-dip galvanizing line capable of production in excess of 100,000 tons annually. The facility will support Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Picoma customers. Full operations are set to commence in January of 2023. Zekelman Industries plans to hire 150 employees by December 2022.

According to Zekelman Industries, the tube mills will be the fastest in the world when fully operational. The facility, which has 1 million square feet under one roof, is the company’s 18th manufacturing plant.