ThermTech partnered with Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems to significantly increase its normalizing, annealing, stress relieving, tempering and neutral hardening capacity through the acquisition of three new furnaces. These furnaces are now fully operational at ThermTech’s Waukesha, Wis., facility and represent over $1 million in investments. A direct-fired box austenitizing furnace has dual load zones of 60 inches wide x 60 inches long x 60 inches high, an AMS2750 Class 5-certified operating range of 1400-2200°F and a load capacity of 15,000 pounds. As a complement to this furnace, the company acquired a large batch tempering furnace that has an AMS2750 Class 2-compliant working zone of 140 inches long x 60 inches deep x 60 inches high with a certified operating range of 300-1350°F. ThermTech also increased the throughput of its batch integral-quench furnace line with an additional tempering furnace, which is AMS2750 Class 2-compliant from 300-1350°F.

In addition, ThermTech added two vacuum furnaces from Ipsen. The furnaces have dimensions of 36 inches wide x 36 inches high x 48 inches long with capabilities of quenching up to 6 bars of pressure utilizing nitrogen or argon gas as the quench medium. The furnaces are AMS2750 Class 3 (+/-15°F) certified and conform to industry standards including NADCA 207 and AMS2769.

Beginning in January 2022, ThermTech started up a fully operational aluminum line. With capabilities of up to 3,000 pounds in a single quench, the solution-anneal furnace purchased from Williams Industrial Service features a 60-inch x 60-inch x 48-inch working area. This line is capable of load thermocouple monitoring during solution treatment, quenching and aging.

ThermTech also recently purchased an austempering/marquenching furnace from AFC-Holcroft. The furnace can handle a single part racked in a vertical orientation up to 56 inches long. It has working dimensions of 36 inches wide x 72 inches long x 56 inches high, can process a gross load weight of 7,000 pounds and is capable of operating with salt temperatures ranging from 350-750°F. Installation is expected in early 2023.