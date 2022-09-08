SECO/WARWICK received an order from Aalberts Surface Technologies for two vacuum furnaces to be delivered to the group’s TEY plant in Spain. One of the furnaces ordered is the largest from SECO/WARWICK’s portfolio: a horizontal retort furnace for high-efficiency tempering with vacuum purging. The retort furnace will increase the processing capacity of Aalberts’ hardening plant for tempering processes. The other furnace ordered, a Vector with a useful working space of 23.5 x 23.5 x 35.5 inches (600 x 600 x 900 mm), will increase the efficiency of the hardening plant.

Aalberts Surface Technologies is a global company operating in over 70 countries. The company mainly operates in the automotive industry. This is the 10th contract SECO/WARWICK has signed contract with the international group.