Reuter-Stokes, a Baker Hughes business, manufactures products that are vital to customers’ harshest measurement and mission-critical sensing applications.
The energy technology company supplies harsh-environment flame sensors for industrial burners that are certified for use in Zone 1 or Zone locations. These sensors are designed to produce maximum efficiency and safety for the process heating and combustion market. In fact, Reuter-Stokes’ flame sensors have been proven under extreme use as standard components on the world’s largest fleet of heavy-duty gas turbines used for power generation.
The Twinsburg, Ohio-based company brings more than reliable products to the table. The company is dedicated to advancing the industry. Reuter-Stokes’ goal is to play a vital role in helping customers build safer and smarter applications, and they’re positioned well to do so. From its beginnings as a GE company, Reuter-Stokes has been a pioneer in its product lines, technologies and applications. The company now bring more than six decades of expertise to the research, development, manufacture and installation of industry-leading energy technology solutions, ranging from flame sensing to radiation monitoring and from nuclear power-plant instrumentation to downhole navigation for oil-and-gas drilling.
As part of its ongoing commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, this newest IHEA member is committed to maintaining ISO9001:2015 with Design and AS9100:2016 with Design certifications.
From cultivating the next generation of engineers to supporting the next generation of industrial heat-ing equipment, Reuter-Stokes invests intentionally in the future of its field. The company is committed to serving the heat-processing industry and is excited to partner with IHEA to further the association’s mission.Visitwww.reuter-stokes.comto learn more about Reuter-Stokes.
IHEA’s Combustion Seminar and Safety Standards and Codes Seminar
Photo courtesy of Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium
Industrial Heating Equipment Association
859-356-1575 | www.ihea.org
All images provided by IHEA except where noted.
Report Abusive Comment