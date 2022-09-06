Nitrex received an order from gear manufacturer Capi Group for two large-capacity nitriding systems. The Italian company increased its nitriding and nitrocarburizing capacity in an effort to keep up with new orders from the automotive industry. The furnaces, which comply with the AMS2750 for pyrometry and AMS2759/10 for controlled nitriding, have been operational for months. They were integrated into the existing production line and connected to a closed-loop water cooling system. The latter is an environmentally friendly feature that recirculates a steady supply of cooling water to cool furnace elements.

The Capi Group now owns four pit-type nitriding/nitrocarburizing furnaces of the same model type and size: the heavy-duty NX-1230 furnace with a load capacity of 11,570 pounds (5,250 kg), which uses Nitreg and Nitreg-C technologies for repeatable and consistent results. The addition of accelerated cooling technology shortens the cooling period, allowing for faster output. The NX furnace design ensures +/-3°C temperature homogeneity in the retort.