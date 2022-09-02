Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and adds 350 jobs, bringing total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and BEVs.

Last year, Toyota Motor Corp. announced a global investment of approximately $70 billion for electrification efforts. In 2021, Toyota, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho, announced the new location in Liberty, N.C., with an initial investment of $1.29 billion for battery production and the creation of 1,750 new jobs. With today’s announcement, TBMNC’s total investment is $3.8 billion.