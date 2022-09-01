Nucor Corp. will invest $200 million over a five-year period in mill modernization projects at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division located in Huger, S.C. A portion of the capital investment will include the construction of a new air-separation unit (ASU) for the purpose of supplying industrial gases for the mill’s steelmaking operations. When complete, the ASU will be operated by UIG LLC, a Nucor wholly owned subsidiary that specializes in industrial gas supply. This project will allow Nucor, through UIG, to produce and supply all the gases needed for the steel mill from the new Nucor-owned facility. Nucor Steel Berkeley is currently supplied with industrial gases under a long-term supply agreement.

Nucor Steel Berkeley produces up to 3.5 million tons of flat-rolled sheet and structural steel per year for industries including agriculture, automotive, construction, oil and gas, heavy equipment and infrastructure. The facility employs approximately 1,000 teammates.