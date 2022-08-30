Rio Tinto is investing $29 million to build a new aluminum recycling facility at its Arvida Plant in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, to expand its offering of low-carbon aluminum solutions for customers in the automotive, packaging and construction markets. According to Rio Tinto, the facility will make the company the first primary aluminum producer in North America to incorporate recycled post-consumer aluminum into aluminum alloys. The recycling center is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2024 and will have an initial capacity of 30,000 tons per year. A remelting furnace equipped with regenerative burners and an automated scrap loading system will be installed in an existing building at the Arvida Plant.

Clean aluminum scrap sourced locally from used vehicles and construction materials will be remelted to produce recycled content that will be used in aluminum billets at the Arvida smelter as well as other products from Rio Tinto’s Quebec facilities. The project is expected to create around 10 new permanent jobs at the Arvida Plant.