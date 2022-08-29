Solar Atmospheres Inc. announced the acquisition of commercial heat treater Vac-Met Inc., which has locations in Warren and Fraser, Mich. The addition of Vac-Met to the Solar family of companies will increase the number of commercial vacuum heat-treating and brazing facilities to five plants across the United States. Vac-Met’s goals of providing state-of-the-art commercial heat treating, primarily in a vacuum environment, aligns perfectly with Solar’s mission. Joseph White will continue to head the day-to-day operations of Vac-Met’s nine vacuum furnaces. He will report to Robert Hill, president of Solar Atmospheres of Western PA.

“We look forward to continuing to provide unparalleled vacuum thermal-processing services to Vac-Met’s valued customers while expanding Solar’s footprint,” Hill said. “Solar is excited to support a dedicated and loyal employee base and welcome them to the Solar team.”