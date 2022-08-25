SECO/WARWICK received an order from an international company in the automotive industry for an EV/CAB (electric vehicle/controlled-atmosphere brazing) line. The system, which is designed to braze car battery coolers for the EV industry, will be installed at a newly established factory in Mexico. The EV/CAB line includes a brazing furnace, convection preheating chamber, cooling chamber with air jacket, final cooling chamber and control system. The furnace was designed specifically for the production of oversized battery coolers. The key to successful production is the perfect temperature uniformity on the 75-inch-wide (1,900-mm-wide) belt and the design of the curtain and cooling chambers.

Four years ago, this manufacturer ordered a CAB line for a plant in China and then bought three more twin lines for protective atmosphere brazing. This is its fifth SECO/WARWICK CAB line and the first to be installed outside of China. All solutions are large CAB furnaces used in the production process for oversized battery coolers.