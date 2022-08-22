Challenges facing annealing operations include rising energy and raw material costs, operations crew turnover and supply-chain constraints. How can the virtual world of the IIoT help operators cope with these real-world challenges? This webinar, hosted by Industrial Heating September 15 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT), will discuss how a cloud-based data management and advisory system conserves resources by moving away from a set-it-and-forget-it mode. See how real-time correction of abnormal furnace conditions with algorithms processing furnace data in the cloud optimizes furnace economics.

What you will learn by attending this webinar:

Factors that impact annealing effectiveness and economics

How a furnace monitoring and advisory system can improve your annealing operation

What is included in an Industry 4.0 furnace system

How your plant can connect with cloud-based data management and computations

