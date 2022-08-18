PXG unveiled its new 0211 XCOR2 irons, which employ cutting-edge technology to develop a thin clubface and a lighter and faster core. The clubface is made from an HT 1770 maraging stainless steel using a cold-roll manufacturing process combined with an aged heat-treatment method.

This produces an extremely tight grain structure and higher-strength performance than what can be achieved through the traditional forging process, according to PXG. This advanced material and process is one of the attributes that enables PXG to deliver what it says is the thinnest clubface in golf. The overall system also utilizes XCOR2 and power channel technology. XCOR2 Technology results from a multi-year collaboration with material experts to develop a core specifically for PXG irons that is lighter and faster. Power channel technology supports additional face loading at impact. The internal U-shaped corridor increases the coefficient of restitution (COR) and transfers more energy back into the golf ball for faster ball speeds and more distance.