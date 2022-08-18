The LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a new factory in Chesterfield County, Va. Once completed, the 1,700,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 1,760 people.

Construction will commence in fall 2022, and production is projected to start in the second half of 2025. A temporary packaging site will open in an existing building nearby in early 2024 and create up to 500 jobs. The factory will be designed to operate as a carbon-neutral facility. According to LEGO, 100% of its day-to-day energy needs will be matched by renewable energy generated by an on-site solar park.

The Virginia factory will be the LEGO Group’s seventh factory globally and second in the Americas. The company’s manufacturing site in Monterrey, Mexico, primarily supplies the U.S. market.