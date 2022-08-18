The United States government and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, signed a five-year contract for a baseline of 120 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. The contract value for expected deliveries is approximately $2.3 billion.

Sikorsky continues to modernize and enhance the Black Hawk to meet the Army’s challenging and evolving missions. With more than 2,100 H-60 variants in its inventory, the Black Hawk continues to be the workhorse and backbone of U.S. Army aviation. The H-60M Black Hawk is a multi-mission combat assault utility helicopter that provides additional payload and range, advanced digital avionics, active vibration control, enhanced handling qualities and situational awareness, and improved survivability.