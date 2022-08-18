Nextracker LLC and BCI Steel, a Pittsburgh-based steel fabricator, reopened the historic Bethlehem Steel manufacturing plant in Leetsdale, Pa., to produce solar tracker equipment for large-scale solar power plants. Solar tracker products produced at the factory will serve rapidly growing solar markets in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New York and Ohio.

The steel processing plant will incorporate both BCI Steel’s new and reshored equipment shipped to the U.S. from factories in Malaysia and Brazil. U.S. Steel is supplying the project with steel that is mined, melted and made in America. This is the third solar tracker fabrication line Nextracker has commissioned with a steel manufacturing partner in 2022. Earlier this year, the Fremont, Calif.-based company opened a green-steel tracker production line in Texas with JM Steel and another dedicated steel production line in Arizona with Atkore.