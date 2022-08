The winners in the 2022 Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Awards competition, sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF), were announced during PowderMet 2022 in June.

Nine Grand Prizes and 18 Awards of Distinction were presented across the manufacturing categories of conventional powder metallurgy (PM), metal injection molding (MIM) and metal additive manufacturing. Click here to see a list of the winners.