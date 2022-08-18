The Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI) published a detailed aluminum beverage-can recycling roadmap that explains how ambitious recycling rate targets that CMI members announced in November 2021 will be achieved.

Those targets are reaching a 70% recycling rate by 2030, 80% by 2040 and 90% by 2050. This new report provides more details on what the can industry is doing in the near-term within its four pillars of action to make progress toward the targets and the potential total used beverage cans (UBC) that could be recycled through certain pillars. CMI’s four pillars of action are: