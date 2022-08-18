Aerobraze Engineered Technologies Oklahoma City has been awarded a five-year contract with the United States Air Force (USAF). The contract includes the overhaul/remanufacture of F-15 fighter aircraft tubular heat exchangers and C-130 heat exchangers at the Tinker Air Force Base. Based in Oklahoma, Tinker Air Force Base is the headquarters of the Air Force Materiel Command’s (AFMC) Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center (OC-ALC), which manages aircraft, engines, missiles and more.

Aerobraze Oklahoma City has overhauled/remanufactured over 2,500 F-15 tubular heat exchangers for more than 20 years. The process was developed to support USAF and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers who were seeking a more cost-effective measure. This includes 100% replacement of all tubes, non-serviceable manifold component parts and inspection in accordance with the USAF Technical Order. Adding the C-130 heat exchanger expands Aerobraze Oklahoma City’s product lineup and military capabilities.