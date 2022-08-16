Megasider Zaragoza S.A.U., part of the Megasa Group, placed an order with SMS group for a merchant bar mill equipped with environmentally friendly heating technology. It will replace the existing rolling mill, which was delivered by SMS in 2005. The facility, which is strategically located in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula near Zaragoza, Spain, will be designed to produce a range of merchant bar products to complement and expand the company’s existing product portfolio. SMS will supply a walking-beam furnace equipped with the latest reheating technology for eco-friendly operation. Based on a capacity of 120 tons per hour, the furnace will include SMS ZeroFlame HY2 burners, which are capable of operating with both natural gas and a blend of natural gas and hydrogen in any ratio.

The furnace will also include SMS Prometheus Level 2 control, ensuring uniform temperature distribution and low oxidation and carbon enrichment of the steel, and the SMS DigiMod combustion management system. According to SMS group, the combination of the SMS ZeroFlame HY2 burners, the DigiMod combustion management system and SMS Prometheus control will lower NOx emissions to 45 ppm and reduce scale formation to 0.4%.