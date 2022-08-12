SECO/VACUUM, a SECO/WARWICK Group company, received an order for a 2-bar vacuum furnace from a global energy and environmental services company. The single-chamber high-pressure-quench furnace will be utilized for a range of heat-treating processes, including hardening of tool steels and high-vacuum sintering and annealing. The furnace is designed to achieve deep vacuum levels that will allow the company to process materials for nuclear applications. It will replace an older furnace, adding more capabilities and process flexibility.

The Vector has a chamber size of 16 inches x 16 inches x 24 inches and comes equipped with an oversized load capacity of 1,000 pounds, metal hot zone and high-vacuum diffusion pump. It uses argon for its process gas.