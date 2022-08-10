Advanced Heat Treat Corp. (AHT) announced the addition of UltraGlow induction hardening at its location in Cullman, Ala. The custom-built induction equipment has been delivered, and the company is ready for induction work. AHT’s Alabama employees trained at the company’s Waterloo, Iowa, location to prepare for the new service offering. Waterloo operates six induction-hardening units and hundreds of coils to accommodate various geometries.

Mikel Woods, AHT president, said, “We are pleased to offer induction hardening at a second AHT location. After talking with many of our customers, we know this will be a welcomed service, and we will provide better turnaround times than the area is currently experiencing.”

In the past couple years, AHT has invested in five new induction units and has plans for additional units as the customer base grows in Alabama. AHT’s Alabama location also offers ion nitriding, gas nitriding, ferritic nitrocarburizing and stress relieving.