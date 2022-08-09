The MTI Educational Foundation awarded Eric Roth of Tucson, Ariz., (University of Arizona) the $15,000 Founders Scholarship.

“With the long-term labor shortage that everyone is facing, the Foundation is proud to be able to award nine more students financial resources that can help them further their education and attract them to our industry,” said Buster Crossley, Educational Foundation Chair. “It is exciting to see the emails of appreciation from them knowing that MTI is making a difference in their lives and hopefully attracting them to work in the industry after graduation.”

Eric Roth, Founder’s Scholarship recipient and material sciences engineering major at the University of Arizona said, “I am so grateful for this fantastic scholarship, and I appreciate all that MTI does to help launch young engineers into the thermal-processing industry. With the assistance of the scholarship award, I plan to finish my degree in the next nine months and do my very best to build a career that commits to the growth of the heat-treating industry.”

The MTI Educational Foundation is committed to engaging the next generation with resources to attract new talent into the heat-treating industry over the next decade. The MTI Educational Foundation awarded a total of $51,000 in scholarships to nine deserving students this year.

The MTI Educational Foundation Board of Directors reviews each of the applications and determines the recipients. The Board of Directors includes: Buster Crossley of Texas Heat Treating, Doug Glenn of Heat Treat Today, John Vanas of Euclid Heat Treating, Jamie Jones of Solar Atmospheres, Jim Oakes of Super Systems and Don Hendry of Pinson Valley Heat Treating.

The application process for 2023 scholarships will open in early 2023.

Eric Roth (University of Arizona), recipient of the MTI Educational Foundation's Founders Scholarship