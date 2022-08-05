Solar Atmospheres is one of the world’s largest providers of commercial vacuum heat-treating services. Solar’s thermal processing produces bright, scale-free parts with minimal distortion.

Solar serves over 18 industries, including aerospace, defense, medical and power generation. Our state-of-the-art services include vacuum heat treating, brazing, carburizing and nitriding. With over 60 vacuum furnaces ranging from lab-sized to 48 feet long with a 150,000-pound workload capacity, Solar Atmospheres can efficiently handle any size job.

Solar Atmospheres’ vacuum heat-treating services enhance the properties of your metal components in a variety of ways. Unsure of which process you need? Our technical expertise, paired with decades of experience, will help you choose the best solution for your requirements. Our world-class furnaces are used to heat treat aircraft/aerospace components, micro-surgical instruments and an assortment of products in between.

Solar operates plants in eastern and western Pennsylvania, California and South Carolina. Nadcap, ISO 9001:2015/ AS9100D, ITAR and MedAccred certified.



