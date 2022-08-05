Thermo Transfer Inc.’s office and manufacturing facility is located in Shelbyville, Ind., 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis. We are centrally located in the Midwest and have easy access to interstate highways I-74 and I-65. The company was formed in 1989 and has 17,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space. Our manufacturing facility allows us to shop test most equipment before it is shipped.

Manufacturer of Heat-Processing Equipment

We provide complete design, manufacturing and installation of new equipment. We also provide repairs and modifications to your existing heat-processing equipment. Thermo Transfer Inc. can provide replacement parts for the equipment it builds and for other manufacturer’s furnace and generator equipment. We can supply furnace alloy rolls and belts, refractories, heating elements, burners, control components and most mechanical components.

Please contact us for more information and let us show you why your satisfaction is our most valued asset.



