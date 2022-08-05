Sun-Tec Corporation, ASTM members, uniquely specializes in hardness testing equipment that includes Rockwell-type, Vickers/Knoop, Brinell, ductility and tension/compression, along with metallographic equipment and consumables. We service industries in the automotive, medical, military and manufacturing fields with certified new, rebuilt equipment and accessories (anvils, work supports, specimen devices, etc.) that fit many applications and budgets.

Our accredited standardizing laboratory offers a full range of calibrated and certified hardness standards as well as diamond and ball indenters. Special design indenters of all types are also available.

Our outstanding in-house field service team can repair/rebuild and calibrate almost all makes and models of testers. Technicians constantly participate in ongoing training. Furthermore, our technicians can provide technical assistance to help guide our customers with solutions to their testing needs.

At Sun-Tec Corporation, we strive to provide our customers with the highest quality equipment, accessories and service to make your testing results accurate and precise. Thank you for your interest in Sun-Tec. For any inquiries, feel free to reach us at www.sunteccorp.com.