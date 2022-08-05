Recycling your process hydrogen exhaust isn’t just good business, it’s smart business.

SKYRE’s H2RENEW™ is the world’s first on-site electrochemical gas recycling system that captures vented hydrogen and delivers a re-supply of 99.999% pure hydrogen – at up to a 50% savings versus competitive methods and products. We deliver product solutions that are industry agnostic, modular and scalable.

Based on technology developed for NASA and the U.S. military, the H2RENEW is a solid-state device that separates and compresses hydrogen for maximum efficiency, reliability and serviceability.

At SKYRE, we’re working toward creating a paradigm shift in the way the world uses energy by doing more with less – recycling to reduce waste and paving a smarter way to a better world.