With a vision to be the global brand of choice for industrial power conversion solutions and a mission to deliver the best power conversion solutions to our customers, RoMan Manufacturing is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of water-cooled transformers and power source systems. Our products and services have made us the choice of many companies around the globe.

RoMan’s water-cooled furnace transformers are smaller and lighter and are designed to be closely coupled to the load, helping to reduce electrical losses in the power delivery system. Close coupling improves efficiency and substantially reduces energy, installation operation, and maintenance costs.

Our transformers are available in various voltages and frequencies and can be integrated with SCR and IGBT controls and saturable reactors. The size and capability of our furnace transformers can be designed to meet specific application requirements.

