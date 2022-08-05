SECO/WARWICK will supply a two-chamber vacuum melting and casting furnace to a company in the aerospace industry. The furnace is designed with vertical loading to produce high-quality equiax castings. It is equipped with a 150-kW heater that will heat the mold in the furnace before pouring. The vacuum melting and casting furnace, which has a 55-pound (25-kg) load capacity, will have a valve separating the melting chamber from the mold chamber and a gate separating the vertical loader from the melting chamber. This configuration allows the system to carry on processes one after the other without having to aerate the melting chamber.

According to SECO/WARWICK, this furnace is suited for the aerospace industry because it helps eliminate problems related to the finished quality of the cast parts. Titanium and its alloys, tantalum, tungsten, niobium, zirconium, silicon, nickel and cobalt alloys can be processed in this furnace.