PVT knows the importance of Mission Critical. For over 50 years, PVT's Vacuum Aluminum Brazing furnaces have provided manufacturers of complex fluid coolers with the performance, precision, and reliability they demand. PVT's VAB furnaces offer state-of-the-art controls with full SCADA, unparalleled temperature uniformity, and a stable high operating vacuum environment, all of which process complex cooling components to the demanding standards needed for military, aerospace, and automotive applications.

PVT Incorporated has been manufacturing vacuum heating and induction melting systems for nearly 50 years. PVT specializes in systems for fluxless aluminum, stainless steel and superalloy brazing with controls designed to facilitate customers' accreditation to AMS2750F and Nadcap standards.

PVT Vacuum and Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces include:

Vacuum Aluminum Brazing

High Temperature Vacuum Brazing and Heat Treatment

Vacuum De-Oiling

Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM)

